Over 300 new Covid infections in Colombo

Over 300 new Covid infections have been detected in the Colombo District, officials said.

Meanwhile, a foreigner is among the latest coronavirus infected persons detected in Sri Lanka.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of the COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that 887 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka over the 24-hour period ending at 6am today.

Of the 887 people who were found to be infected, 337 people were from the Colombo District.

The rest included 136 people from the Gampaha District and 71 from Kalutara.

NOCPCO said that of the 887 infected persons there are 13 Sri Lankans who arrived from overseas and one foreigner.

A total of 56,075 people have been found to be infected in Sri Lanka so far since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, several flights arrived in Sri Lanka today carrying Sri Lankans returning from overseas as well as others.

The flights arrived from the Middle East, Australia, Japan, Germany, Maldives, Italy, Bangladesh, China and Singapore.

A group of tourists from Ukraine were also scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka today. (Colombo Gazette)