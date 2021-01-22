Minor earth tremor recorded in Walapane

A minor earth tremor was recorded in Walapane in the Nuwara Eliya District.

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau said the tremor measured 1.8 on the Richter Scale.

Officials have been on alert over the Victoria Dam following recent tremors felt in Kandy.

Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera had said that the authorities were prepared to face an eventuality if a more powerful tremor is felt in Kandy.

Minor tremors were felt in parts of Kandy in August, September, November and December last year. (Colombo Gazette)