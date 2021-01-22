Legal action on youth who fled after testing positive

The Police said that legal action is to be taken against a youth who had fled after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The 25-year-old youth fled from a lodge in Katunayake yesterday after tests found he was infected.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the youth had fled when he was about to be transferred to a treatment facility.

He was, however, found today and was detained and taken for treatment to the Negombo hospital.

The youth is an employee of a garment factory in Katunayake.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that legal action is to be taken against the youth as he posed a risk to others by escaping from the authorities after testing positive for the virus.

Yesterday (Thursday) a man who spat on health officials in Atulugama in December, was sentenced to six years rigorous imprisonment.

The Panadura Magistrate’s Court sentenced the man to jail and imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000.

He had obstructed the duties of a Public Health Inspector (PHI) engaged in Covid–related duties.

DIG Ajith Rohana said the incident had occurred when the PHI officer had attempted to transfer the patient to a Covid treatment facility. (Colombo Gazette)