India and Sri Lanka working towards early delivery of vaccines

India and Sri Lanka are working towards the early delivery of the coronavirus vaccines, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said today.

The High Commission said that the Government of Sri Lanka has conveyed that emergency use approval for Covishield vaccines has been granted.

“Government authorities in India and Sri Lanka are now working towards early delivery of these vaccines in Sri Lanka,” the High Commission said.

The National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) had today granted approval for the emergency use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for Covoid-19 in Sri Lanka.

State Minister Dr. Channa Jayasumana said the vaccine is expected to reach Sri Lanka soon.

India’s drug regulator had given the green light to Covishield (the local name for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developed in the UK) and Covaxin, locally-made by pharma company Bharat Biotech.

India has already shipped tens of thousands of free doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to neighbouring countries in what is being widely described as “vaccine diplomacy”. (Colombo Gazette)