German delegation in Sri Lanka on sponsored tour as borders reopen

The first tourism trade delegation to visit Sri Lanka after the country reopened its borders arrived from Germany today, on a visit sponsored by Sri Lanka.

The air tickets were sponsored by the Sri Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) along with the mandatory PCR costs and also supported with the necessary facilitations to ensure hassle free arrival of the delegation.

The tour was coordinated by the Ayurvedic Alliance of Sri Lanka while the accommodation and transportation for the delegation was sponsored by the Ayurvedic hotels in Sri Lanka.

The German delegation arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) today at 1:40 am for an Ayurvedic Holiday in Sri Lanka.

The tourism trade delegation consisted of Uwe Endres and Ms. Klaudia Wagner from ‘Fit Reisen Group’, Germany, Markus Hegeman from Neue Wege GmbH, a celebrated travel agent who promotes Ayurvedic tour packages and Ayurveda Tourism in Germany and two life style journalists, Ms. Natalia Gutermann and Hans-Jorg Baston.

Sri Lanka Tourism said the visit by the German Tourism-Trade delegation marks great significance to instill confidence among the international travellers as Sri Lanka resumes Tourism in the new normal.

The delegation will have the opportunity to experience the bio-bubble concept and the protocols set in place by Sri Lanka Tourism which will yield great insights and learning that can be adopted by the industry providing hassle free experience for tourists with highest service quality.

The travel-trade representatives in the delegation have been working with Sri Lanka for over two decades and have been promoting the destination in their respective markets and product niches of Ayurveda Tourism.

Thus it is expected to establish favourable perspectives and prospects towards the resumption of the tourism industry.

The delegation was received by the officials of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) extending the Sri Lankan hospitality and warmth while ensuring the compliance with the safety protocols set. (Colombo Gazette)