Chandana de Silva appointed as the Chairman of Janashakthi Group

Janashakthi Limited announced the appointment of Chandana de Silva as the Group’s Chairman with effect from 1st January 2021. Prakash Schaffter will continue to focus on its Group companies in his executive role as Deputy Chairman/ CEO.

Chandana de Silva holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics and Management from the University of London, United Kingdom and is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and in Sri Lanka. He has over 25 years of Managerial and Financial experience acquired in Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom, including that of Chief Financial Officer of a Nasdaq quoted data communication services company during his 23 years of work experience in the United Kingdom. After moving back to Sri Lanka in 2002, he worked in a variety of leadership roles including his role as a consultant specializing in Institution Building, Good Governance, Talent Management and Planning for success in family businesses. Furthermore, Chandana de Silva is an Independent Director on the Boards of First Capital Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries, Kelsey Developments PLC, Eureka Technologies (Pvt) Limited, 24/7 Techies (Pvt) Limited and Bairaha Farms PLC.

“We are happy that Chandana has agreed to take on a new role as Chairman. His wide experience and expertise, especially in guiding family businesses to sustained growth is an invaluable asset in leading the organization. I am confident that his wide experience will further strengthen our business strategies and contribute to making Janashakthi Group a work place we are proud of” said Prakash Schaffter, representing the interests of the Schaffter family.

“I’m honoured to chair this company’s august Board and look forward to using my experience to guide the Janashakthi Group to accelerate its development and growth. This is an exciting time for the Group as we have rolled out initiatives in the past year to generate synergies, following the amalgamation of Janashakthi PLC and Dunamis Capital PLC, under the Janashakthi brand name. The year ahead will bring its own challenges, and I am confident that with the calibre of members at the board and management levels in the subsidiary companies we can achieve the Group’s objectives” said Chandana de Silva, Chairman of Janashakthi Limited.

Following the recent appointments, the Board of Directors of Janashakthi Limited comprises Chandana de Silva, Prakash Schaffter, Eardley Perera, Ramesh Schaffter, Saliya Wickramasuriya, Dinesh Schaffter and Piranavan Sivagananathan. The Group founder Chandra Schaffter continues as Chairman Emeritus.