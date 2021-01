The All Share Price Index (ASPI) recorded the biggest single day points gain in history today.

The Colombo Stock exchange said the ASPI recorded a gain of 332.18 points setting a new all-time high.

The ASPI closed trading for the day at 8,463.43 points.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 Index recorded 3,312.35 points during trading today.

The CSE added that a turnover of Rs. 12. 8 billion was recorded for the day. (Colombo Gazette)