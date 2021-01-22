Another Ukrainian tourist found to be infected

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Another Ukrainian tourist visiting Sri Lanka has tested positive for COVID-19.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that the Ukrainian was among the Covid patients detected in Sri Lanka during the 24-hours ending at 06am today.

He said the Ukrainian tourist has been transferred to the designated Covid treatment facility, setup specially for tourists visiting the country during the post Covid-phase.

The Army Commander said other Ukrainian tourists from his travel group who may have come into contact with the infected tourist will be isolated in the hotels allocated as accommodation.

The tourists will be isolated within the hotels as they are already undergoing the mandatory quarantine of 14-days required to be followed since their arrival.

With the latest detection, a total of three Ukrainians have tested positive after arriving in Sri Lanka as part of tourist groups.

Over 1000 Ukrainian tourists in six groups have arrived in Sri Lanka since December 2020.

The first group consisted of 185 tourists, the second group 204, the third batch 173, the fourth group 97, the fifth batch 183, and the sixth group 165 Ukrainian tourists.

The Ukrainian tourists were brought down to Sri Lanka as part of the Government’s special program to kickstart the tourism industry which was severely affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the seventh group of Ukrainian tourists arrived at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Airport in Mattala this afternoon.

The group consisted of 104 Ukrainian tourists. (Colombo Gazette)