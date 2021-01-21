Two Sri Lankan cricketers test positive

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Sri Lanka cricketers Binura Fernando and Chamika Karunaratne have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva told Colombo Gazette the players were detected with the virus after being subjected to PCR tests.

The SLC medical team is taking necessary measures to transfer the two infected players to a Covid treatment facility.

Shammi Silva said other players who have been identified as first contacts of the infected cricketers have been placed in isolation.

The two players had tested positive while training for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) and Twenty-20 International (T20I) series against the West Indies.

The SLC President said the Sri Lankan cricketers were divided into several groups and the trainings were conducted at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)