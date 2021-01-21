Twitter locks out Chinese Embassy in US over post on Uighurs

Twitter has locked the official account for the Chinese Embassy to the US after a post that defended the Beijing government’s policies in the western region of Xinjiang, where critics say China is engaged in the forced sterilisation of minority Uygur women.

The tweet, which said Uygur women were no longer “baby-making machines,” was originally shared on January 7, but was not removed by Twitter until more than 24 hours later. It has been replaced by a label saying, “This tweet is no longer available.” Even though Twitter hides tweets that violate its rules, it still requires the account owner to manually delete the post in order to regain access to the account.