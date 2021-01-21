Tests detect more infected employees at Koggala FTZ

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The number of Covid infected individuals detected in the Koggala Free Trade Zone (FTZ) in Galle has increased to 102 as of today.

Habaraduwa Medical Officer of Health Dr. Pramoda Siriwardena told Colombo Gazette that five more infected individuals were detected from six factories yesterday (20).

He said they were detected following PCR and rapid antigen tests conducted on Tuesday (19).

A total of six factories in the Koggala Free Trade Zone have been affected due to the detection of Covid infected persons.

Dr. Siriwardena further said 1500 workers employed at the Koggala FTZ have been placed in quarantine as a result.

Health authorities have conducted nearly 4000 PCR and rapid antigen tests since the second coronavirus outbreak reported in October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)