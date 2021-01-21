Sri Lanka looks to work with Biden to strengthen relationship

Sri Lanka says it looks forward to working with the new US administration led by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to strengthen the relationship between both countries.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted congratulating President Biden on his assumption of office as the 46th President of the USA.

“My Government and I look forward to working together towards a stronger and mutually beneficial bilateral relationship,” Rajapaksa tweeted.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also greeted Vice President Kamala Harris saying he looks forward to working together towards a strengthened bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also tweeted saying he looks forward to working with the new President and Vice President to further strengthen the relationship between both countries.

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the US, Ravinatha P Aryasinha attended the inauguration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

The relationship between the US and Sri Lanka has been strained after Gotabaya Rajapaksa assumed office as President in 2019.

As soon as Rajapaksa assumed office it was decided that Sri Lanka will not sign the Millennium Challenge Compact (MCC) agreement despite negotiations being initiated by the former Sri Lankan Government. (Colombo Gazette)