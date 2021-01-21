Report sought on claims Sri Lankan sportsman misbehaved with female health official

A report has been sought over claims a Sri Lankan sportsman misbehaved with a female health official.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Board said that there have been media reports that a National player, who is currently in the Sri Lanka Test squad playing against England and a female health official assigned to the team had misbehaved.

SLC has instructed the Sri Lanka Cricket team Manager, Asantha De Mel, to submit a report into the incident forthwith in order to verify the claims.

The Cricket Board said that once the team Manager submits his report, an inquiry will be conducted into the alleged incident.

SLC will also decide if the findings of the report warrant such an inquiry.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Board said that it holds a zero-tolerance policy against misbehaviour and stern action will be taken against any party if proven guilty. (Colombo Gazette)