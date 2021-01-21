Over 200 test positive in Kattankudy

Over 200 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kattankudy Police area.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said 225 persons were detected after being subjected to rapid antigen and PCR tests.

The Kattankudy Police area which has been isolated for nearly a month, will continue to remain so due to the detection of a large number of Covid infected residents.

DIG Ajith Rohana said Kattankudy is the only area in which an isolation has been imposed to the entire Police area at present.

The isolation status will remain until further notice and the residents have been requested to adhere to the quarantine regulations.

The Police Spokesman further said lifting of the isolation status depends on the reduction in new Covid infected persons, clusters and sub-clusters in the area. (Colombo Gazette)