Man who spat on health officials in Atulugama sentenced to jail

A man who spat on health officials in Atulugama in December, has been sentenced to six years rigorous imprisonment.

The Panadura Magistrate’s Court sentenced the man to jail and imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000.

He had obstructed the duties of a Public Health Inspector (PHI) engaged in Covid–related duties.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said the incident had occurred when the PHI officer had attempted to transfer the patient to a Covid treatment facility.

The man, who was suspected to be infected with the coronavirus, had refused to be admitted to hospital and had spat on the face of the Public Health Inspector.

The Police filed charges in court following the incident on December 02, 2020 in Atulugama and the suspect had pleaded guilty. (Colombo Gazette)