Isolation status imposed in several areas lifted

The Government said that the isolation status imposed in a a number of areas has been lifted from 6pm today.

Accordingly, the isolation status imposed in the 165 Kattankudy Grama Niladhari Division 03, 165 A Kattankudy Grama Niladhari Division-West, 165 B Kattankudy Grama Niladhari Division-East, 166 Kattankudy Grama Niladhari Division 02, 166 A Kattankudy Grama Niladhari Division-North, 167 A Kattankudy Grama Niladhari Division-North, 167 B Kattankudy Grama Niladhari Division-East and 167 D New Kattankudy Grama Niladhari Division-West in the Kattankudy Police Area has been lifted.

The isolation status enforced in the 660 A Epitamulla Grama Niladhari Division in the Bandaragama Police Division and 659 B Bamunumulla Grama Niladhari Division in Atulugama has also been lifted.

The Government also said that the isolation status enforced in the Alupotha Grama Niladhari Division in the Moneragala District has also been lifted.

Meanwhile, the Arasadi Grama Niladhari division in Batticaloa has been placed under isolation from this evening. (Colombo Gazette)