Dialog Enterprise facilitates enterprises with one-to-one video consultations via VDOmeet

In its continued efforts of supporting the nation’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Dialog Enterprise, the corporate solutions arm of Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, is powering VDOmeet a video calling platform which enables enterprises to service their customers via a video consultation.

VDOmeet will empower users to self-initiate a video call via a link which they can forward to their customers and on clicking the link customers will be able to virtually meet the service person, further eliminating the risk and necessity of physically meeting.

Compatible on any operating system with no prior installation or set-up required, this telecommunication solution can be accessed on any mobile web browser and enables users to record calls, take screenshots or view videos that were recorded within 30 days of their calls with the added option of downloading it on to their own cloud storage if necessary. Customers can sign-up for VDOmeet via http://vdomeet.lk/ .

The COVID-19 pandemic has rapidly changed the way we access communication in the country. In addition to servicing professionals and corporates, VDOmeet further enables the education sector with a flexible facility which permits tutors and academic staff to ensure the learning continuity of their students, whilst also providing medical professionals and the healthcare sector with a viable, sustainable telehealth solution.

VDOmeet will recognize and establish video calling as not only an important tool in Dialog’s response to the pandemic but also a value addition in the digital transformation journey of the telecommunication industry’s landscape.

For more information visit http://vdomeet.lk/