Coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka increases to 276

The coronavirus death toll in Sri Lanka increased to 276 today, the Government Information Department said today.

The Government said that two deaths linked to the coronavirus were reported today.

Of the two victims, one person was a 71-year-old woman from Peliyagoda.

She was transferred to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital from the Colombo National Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

She died while receiving treatment at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital.

The second victim is a 46-year-old man from Athurugiriya. He was transferred to the Homagama Base Hospital from the Colombo National Hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Base Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)