ASPI surpasses 8000 points for first time

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) surpassed 8000 points today.

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) said this is the first time in the history that the ASPI had surpassed the mark.

The CSE further said the ASPI closed at 8,184.14 points at end of trading.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 index closed at 3,217.05 points.

The CSE said a turnover of Rs. 14.2 billion was recorded during trading today. (Colombo Gazette)