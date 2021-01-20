Twenty-five employees of Matale factory infected

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Twenty-five employees of a garment factory in Naula, Matale have tested positive for COVID-19.

A Public Health Inspector (PHI) involved in Covid operations in Matale told Colombo Gazette that the employees had tested positive after being subjected to random PCR tests.

He said random PCR tests were conducted on staff of the garment factory over the last four days.

The 25 infected staff members were detected from the results of the PCR tests that were received today (20).

The PHI officer said first contacts of the infected employees have been traced and placed in self-isolation. (Colombo Gazette)