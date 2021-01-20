The Flemington lays foundation stone for third Apartment Project

Following the success of The Flemington’s first and second condominium development projects at Rajagiriya and 1O3 Campbell, the dynamic property developer recently hosted the ground breaking ceremony and commenced construction of its third condominium complex at 20 Vajira Road, Colombo 4. The ceremony was headed by Mr. Shamitha Ganegoda, Managing Director of EliSh Development (Pvt) Limited and was followed by religious activities to commemorate the milestone.

The piling contract for the project has been awarded to San Piling (Pvt) Limited, a subsidiary of Sri Lanka’s premier construction service provider Sanken Construction (Pvt) Limited.

The Flemington 20 Vajira follows in the footsteps of highly successful Flemington projects in Rajagiriya and 1O3 Campbell, both of which are already sold out. It is scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

“The Flemington 20 Vajira is a modern condominium influenced by our signature Australian concepts and styling. It features minimal and spacious interiors without compromising on privacy and the convenience of city living” said Mr. Shamitha Ganegoda, Managing Director of EliSh Development.

The condominium is situated in a prime location on Vajira Road, Colombo 04 in close proximity to leading schools such as Visakha Vidyalaya, Royal College and Holy Family Convent as well as Sirimavo, Mahanama, Thurstan, Hindu College, St. Peter’s College and St. Paul’s Milagiriya making it particularly convenient for parents with young children. As with the previous projects, The Flemington 20 Vajira follows EliSh Development’s knack for offering modern living solutions in the heart of Colombo, with emphasis on location and access to conveniences and necessities such as banks, supermarkets, hospitals and parks. Whilst the location is central, the property is also situated in a residential area and the management has taken care to design the condominium with utmost privacy, comfort and serenity in mind.

The Flemington 20 Vajira offered apartments starting from LKR 27.3 million for two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom apartments started from LKR 38.4 million. Currently, the condominium has several mid-to-high floor apartments available for sale starting from LKR 31.7 million for two-bedroom apartments while three-bedroom apartments start from LKR 40.8 million upwards. With 27 two-bedroom and 18 three-bedroom apartments, the condominium offers spacious and airy accommodations for convenient city living. Each apartment is carefully designed, keeping in mind occupant comfort, privacy and the need for natural light and good ventilation. The apartments come with features such as en-suite bathrooms and well-designed kitchens with built-in appliances. The location also offers breathtakingly scenic views of the Indian ocean and Colombo skyline.

Residents will also have the opportunity to enjoy rooftop entertainment pods, a state-of-the-art gym, rooftop garden, infinity swimming pool and a function hall.

During the past 5 years, The Flemington has maintained an active presence in Colombo’s property development industry. Since their opening in 2015, The Flemington’s success in the community has continuously grown with an expanding property portfolio, client database and a track record that places a high value on integrity and commitment to their clients.