Ten officials linked to Health Ministry test positive

Ten employees linked to the Health Ministry have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health Services Deputy Director General Dr. Hemantha Herath told reporters that the infected persons were identified as direct contacts of previously infected employees from the Ministry.

A few employees who were found to have been infected a few days ago, had returned home and not reported to work.

The Departments of the infected employees had informed the Health Ministry officials, following which precautionary measures were taken in this regard.

The staff identified as contacts of the infected persons had been subjected to rapid antigen tests during which seven members from the same Department had tested positive.

Dr. Herath said contact tracing was immediately followed and the group was subjected to PCR tests. One employee each from three different Departments of the Health Ministry had thereafter tested positive.

The first contacts of the ten infected employees have been identified and have been placed in self-isolation.

The Health Services Deputy Director General said the Department in which seven infected persons were detected has been temporarily closed.

However, the remaining three Departments from which infected individuals were detected are operational.

He further said the detection of the Covid infected persons has not obstructed the activities of the Health Ministry in any manner.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said as a majority of the infected individuals are from the Health Ministry’s Examination Department, upcoming examinations have been temporarily postponed. (Colombo Gazette)