Opposition accuses Speaker Mahinda Yapa of being biased

The main opposition today accused Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena of being biased.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara Jayamaha accused the Speaker of failing to allocate equal time to the Government and the Opposition to speak when objections are raised.

“If you allow one side to speak you must give the same amount of time to the other side as well,” Jayamaha told the Speaker in Parliament today.

Jayamaha accused the Speaker of switching off the microphone of the Opposition when they make very critical comments on the Government.

“You cannot do that. You must be independent,” he asserted.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena however, dismissed the allegations.

He insisted that both sides had been given equal time to raise objections.

The Speaker is a member of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). (Colombo Gazette)