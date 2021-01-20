oDoc provides unlimited consultations to protect employees during the pandemic

Companies can now subscribe for online healthcare services

oDoc the first company to launch a healthcare app in Sri Lanka has revolutionised the industry by taking the venture one step further and offering premium online healthcare services to organisations and business establishments in the country.

Specifically targeted at businesses and corporates, oDoc for business is a service which will provide companies the facility to subscribe for healthcare advice at a minimal monthly cost of Rs.60 per employee granting them access to unlimited medical consultations for the employee plus 3 family members.

Founded in 2017 by Heshan Fernando, Dr Janaka Wickremasinghe, Sohan Dharmaraja and Keith de Alwis, oDoc has grown exponentially acquiring over 200,000 active users, a testimony to their reliability and service levels. The venture proved its worth during the recent outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic, where there was an impressive 474% increase in new user registrations, 296% increase in doctor consultations, 107% increase in medicine orders and an overall 100% increase in B2B revenue.

Co-Founder & CEO, Heshan Fernando, commented “We were driven with the intention of making healthcare easily accessible, affordable and truly personal and put our shoulder to the wheel to drive this initiative to what it is today. Thus far we have over 65 corporates who have signed up with us to obtain this service for the benefit of their employees. AIA insurance, HNB, Crystal Martin, and Brandix are a few such organisations.”

“We saw a marked increase in the levels of interests in healthcare during the past few months. Many organisations and factories have signed up for this facility to attend to their employees’ medical needs. It has become the need of the hour. Corporates are investing in the wellbeing of the employees who are their largest asset,” said Heshan elaborating further.

oDoc has also made special arrangements to install digital devices such as tabs supported with the oDoc app in the medical or sick rooms at various factories. The on-site nurses are trained to use oDoc and attend to the needs of the workers. In the instance of corporate organisations, employees are able to download the app onto their smart devices and access the services. 42% of our current active b2b base signed up during the pandemic.

oDoc, the number 1 healthcare app in Sri Lanka, provides access to over 1000 SLMC registered doctors, across 60+ specialities with on-demand doctor accessibility within 3 mins, 24/7. Corporate users can further select the doctors they wish to consult without any extra charge. Corporates are only required to sign up for one year at a minimal base rate of LKR 15,000 monthly. The operations have expanded across borders and are now available in India, Maldives and Cambodia.