Navy recovers bodies of two Indian fishermen after boat sank

The Sri Lanka Navy recovered the bodies of two Indian fishermen who were killed after their boat sank following am incident involving the Navy and Indian fishing boats.

The Navy said that Navy diving teams engaged in a search and rescue operation recovered the two bodies today after the boat sank northwest of Delft Island on Monday.

The bodies were transferred ashore by a Sri Lanka Navy craft and were to be handed over to the relevant authorities for onward action.

The Sri Lanka Navy had said yesterday (Tuesday) that an Indian trawler sank after resisting arrest northwest of the Delft Island.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that an attempt was made to detain Indian fishing trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The Navy said that more than 50 Indian trawlers were seen crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and entering Sri Lankan waters.

When attempts were made to seize the boats one Indian fishing trawler resisted arrest and collided with a Nay boat, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The Navy said that the Indian boat sank at sea having lost its stability. It was not clear how many Indians were on the boat.

The collision also caused damage to the Navy Fast Attack Craft which was brought to the Kankesanthurai harbour for repairs.

Following the incident, Sri Lanka Navy commenced a search and rescue operation.

The Navy said that the Indian authorities have been informed of the incident. (Colombo Gazette)