Nations Trust Bank American Express announces the winner of “Stand a Chance to Win the Phone of Your Dreams” Campaign

Nations Trust Bank American Express recently announced the winner of its “Stand a chance to win the phone of your dreams” promotional campaign carried out in collaboration with PickMe and Life Mobile (Pvt) Ltd in the month of September 2020. The promotion was designed as an exclusive rewarding scheme to appreciate the loyalty of American Express Card Members and was valid from 01st September till 30thof September, 2020.

Mr. Dipan Amalean walked away as the winner of the draw, choosing a Black, Apple iPhone 12 as his reward, courtesy of Life Mobile. To enter the draw to win a flagship phone of their choice up to a value of LKR 250,000.00, Card Members simply had to use their Nations Trust Bank American Express Card on the PickMe app during the promotion period.

Nations Trust Bank partnered with PickMe to have food and groceries delivered to American Express Card Members’ doorstep, facilitating not only a convenient purchasing solution but also a safe option. Each usage of the American Express Card on PickMe earned them an additional entry into the draw, increasing the chances of winning.

Nations Trust Bank PLC is among the top 15 business establishments in Sri Lanka as ranked by Business Today. Stemming from its vision of “helping people and businesses by providing financial services and information to achieve their goals and aspirations in a sustainable way”, the Bank serves a diverse range of customers across both individual and corporate, with an enviable portfolio of banking and financial products and services. Strongly focused on digital empowerment through cutting-edge digital banking technologies, the Bank is a pioneer in many innovative customer centric banking solutions such as extended banking hours, 365-day banking and FriMi – Sri Lanka’s first digital banking experience. Delivering premium value, service and connecting its Cardmembers to rewarding experiences and opportunities Nations Trust Bank PLC is an issuer and sole acquirer of American Express Cards in Sri Lanka. The Bank operates 96 branches across the country and has an ATM network covering 127 locations and 48 Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines, plus more than 3,700 ATMs on the Lanka Pay Network.