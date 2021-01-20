More infected persons detected among arrivals

More individuals infected with COVID-19 have been detected among Sri Lankans arriving from overseas.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said nine Sri Lankans who had arrived from overseas had tested positive for COVID-19.

They were among 669 infected persons detected during the 24-hours ending at 06am today.

Meanwhile, five more flights carrying 269 passengers arrived in Sri Lanka this morning.

Among them, two flights carrying 18 and 23 passengers each arrived from Qatar, while 28 passengers arrived from the Maldives, 76 from Saudi Arabia, and 55 from India.

Another six more flights carrying 340 passengers are due to arrive in Sri Lanka during the course of the day.

Among the passengers, 285 are from South Korea, six from the Maldives, two from Bangladesh, three from Singapore, 23 from China, and 21 from Saudi Arabia.

A majority of the flights are repatriation flights bringing down Sri Lankans who were stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All the passengers will be subjected to PCR tests upon arrival and will later be transferred to military-operated quarantine centres.

The NOCPC said 8,188 persons are currently undergoing quarantine at 96 military-run quarantine centres across the country.

Sri Lanka has reported a total of 54, 418 COVID-19 cases to date. Health authorities had conducted 14, 294 PCR tests yesterday following which 660 infected persons were detected in various parts of the country.

Among the group, the highest number of infected persons of 130 was reported in the Colombo district, followed by 104 in the Gampaha district, and 60 persons in the Kurunegala district.

Nearly, 45, 593 Covid patients have so far been discharged after complete recovery, while 7,552 patients are still under medical care.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Sri Lanka rose to 273, after three more deaths were reported yesterday.

From among the deaths, 260 have been reported during the second coronavirus outbreak reported since October 2020. (Colombo Gazette)