MillenniumIT ESP continues its Silver Jubilee celebrations at Hybrid Town Hall event

MillenniumIT ESP – one of Sri Lanka’s leading Systems Integrator and Information Systems providers – completed its silver jubilee anniversary on Sunday, January 3, 2021. In lieu of this celebratory milestone, MillenniumIT ESP organized a town hall event (MiTown Hall) that could be attended virtually by their members of staff, partners and clients, with a selected few been invited to attend the physical event held at their head office following all COVID-19 guidelines and precautionary measures advised by the Government. In addition, the wider public and their larger ecosystem were given the opportunity to join the festivities online through live streaming via the company’s official YouTube channel (MillenniumIT ESP).

In addition to following traditional customary rituals, the company also appreciated and celebrated their 25-year long standing employees Sajeevani Perera, Assistant Manager – Finance and Madhura Perera, Head of Managed Services and Customer Support, who were presented with a special Service Award in grateful appreciation of their commitment to the company. Sajeevani and Madhura were also the chief invitees for the company’s 25th anniversary cake cutting ceremony.

Other lined up event items consisted of MillenniumIT ESP’s 25-year legacy story been shared in the form of a thoughtful video, acted out by the company’s own employees and showcasing MillenniumIT ESP’s journey thus far – 25 years of togetherness, 25 years of happiness, 25 years of serving, 25 years of sharing, 25 years of trust, 25 years of making dreams come true, 25 beautiful years, 25 years of reimagining and reinventing. Additional celebratory videos included testimonials from long lasting clients of over 20 years, current employees’ one-word thoughts of what MillenniumIT ESP stands for today, and the most cheered, dance virus attack video ‘MiAhasa Yata’.

MillenniumIT ESP is a subsidiary of Ambeon Holdings PLC, a conglomerate reputed for its market dominance in the areas of financial services, manufacturing, real estate, technology and strategic investments. The company is one of Sri Lanka’s leading Information Systems solution providers delivering IT solutions to several industries; including Banks and Finance Companies, Telecommunications, Apparel and Manufacturing, Healthcare, Leisure, Construction, Transport, Agriculture, Government, Public Sector and other leading conglomerates. Solutions provided by MillenniumIT ESP include Core Infrastructure, Enterprise Applications, Cyber Security, Smart Buildings and Operations, Managed Services, Intelligent Automation and Data, and Cloud. The company has built several global partnerships with leading firms including Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Dell, Hitachi, Cisco and Infosys. It has also received numerous excellences, innovation and performance-based awards across various markets for its services around the globe. For more information, visit www.millenniumitesp.com