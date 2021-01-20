LTTE suspect accused of deadly bombing in Sri Lanka to face trial in Germany

An LTTE suspect accused of a deadly bombing in Sri Lanka is to go on trial in Germany.

The suspect is to appear in court in Düsseldorf, Germany after he claimed to have detonated a bomb when he was a teen, killing six people.

The Düsseldorf Public Prosecutor’s Office in their indictment said that the LTTE suspect detonated a bomb remotely in front of a convoy of the Sri Lankan Army.

The allegations are largely based on the defendant’s own statements. He had made the claims in his asylum application in 2018.

The accused faces the maximum youth sentence of ten years in prison.

The Higher Regional Court has earmarked eight days for the case. (Colombo Gazette)