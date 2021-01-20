Joe Biden takes oaths as 46th President of the United States

Joe Biden took oaths as the 46th President of the United States today.

Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first woman Vice President of the United States.

Former President Donald Trump boycotted the swearing-in ceremony.

However, former Vice President Mike Pence was among the distinguished guests.

Speaking after taking oaths, President Joe Biden said that today was a day for democracy.

Biden called for unity and healing after the US saw deep division following a bitter Presidential election.

“Unity is the path forward. We must meet today as the UNITED States of America. Politics does not have to be a raging fire,” he asserted.

Biden said that he will be President for all Americans and fight for those who did not support him as well as for those who supported him.

Biden took oaths on the West Front of the US Capitol — a mere two weeks after insurrectionists incited by President Donald Trump stormed the building and tried to overturn the election results based on Trump’s lies.

More than 25,000 National Guard troops were in place to ensure that the nation’s transfer of power took place peacefully.

Trump left the White House as President for the last time Wednesday morning, flying to Florida with first lady Melania Trump before the swearing-in ceremonies, dispensing with the tradition of greeting the incoming President and first lady at the White House and riding with them to the Capitol. (Colombo Gazette/CNN)