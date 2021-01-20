Inauguration of the Austrian business circle

The inaugural meeting of the Austrian Business Circle Sri Lanka was held on 19th January at the Hilton Residences in Colombo.

The purpose of the Business Circle is to further enhance bilateral trade between Sri Lanka and Austria which is already substantial. In addition it will organize events for the Austrian citizens resident in Sri Lanka and the Sri Lankan members.

The Committee consists of Malik Fernando, Dinal Philips, Andrea Jelinek, J. Setukavalar, Anselm Perera, Anomal de Soysa and Stefan Abeysinghe.

Thomas Daetwyler – the Honorary Consul of Austria – acts is the Patron.

Interested companies or individuals may contact us by email [email protected]