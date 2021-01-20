Harin says Sri Lanka has its own Hitler and Charlie Chaplin

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Opposition Parliamentarian Harin Fernando told Parliament today that Sri Lanka has its own Adolf Hitler and Charlie Chaplin.

Adolf Hitler was a German dictator accused of killing several people during his rule.

Charlie Chaplin was a comedic British actor who became one of the biggest stars of the 20th century’s silent-film era.

Wearing a black scarf in protest over the sentencing of Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake, Harin Fernando said that both Hitler and Charlie Chaplin had a moustache.

He said that both were born in the same year but had two different characters.

“Hitler made the world cry. Charlie Chaplin made the world laugh,” he said.

Fernando said that similar characters are in Sri Lanka so it is natural for the public to have fear.

However, Fernando did not say who the two people are in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)