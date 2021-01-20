Fine tuning underway to secure Covid vaccine

The Health Ministry says “fine tuning” is underway to secure the Covid vaccine for Sri Lanka.

Health Services Deputy Director General Dr. Hemantha Herath said all preliminary measures have been completed with regard to the acquisition of the vaccine.

The process to commence the vaccination of identified groups has also been completed.

The Health Ministry expects to hold a rehearsal in this regard within the next week.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said the Ministry is currently drafting the regulations in connection to the vaccines expected to be secured for Sri Lanka.

The Health Ministry is prepared to obtain the Covid vaccine at any given time and to commence vaccinating the public in a fair manner.

A team led by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, President’s Chief Advisor Lalith Weeratunga, and other health officials are constantly analyzing facts related to the vaccines and the process to secure it, he said.

Dr. Herath further said the Ministry is taking all necessary steps to secure the vaccine, and is currently engaged in fine tuning the finals steps in this regard.

Last week, State Minister of Primary Health Services, Pandemics and COVID Prevention, Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle said Sri Lanka is to obtain the Oxford-AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines in February 2021.

She said the Oxford-AstraZeneca is to be obtained through India and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Health Ministry has already decided on a priority list of recipients of the coronavirus vaccine which consists of vulnerable groups. (Colombo Gazette)