Covid patient found after escaping from treatment facility

By Ashanthi Warunasuriya

A 43-year-old coronavirus patient has been found after he had escaped from the Punanai Treatment Centre, the Police said.

The Police said that the patient, who was identified earlier as Shelton Premaratne, was found in Eheliyagoda.

The identity of coronavirus patients are usually not revealed to the public.

However, Premaratne’s details were made public after assistance was sought to locate him.

He had escaped from the Punanai Treatment Centre last night (Tuesday) while being treated after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The escapee was identified as Shelton Premaratne, a 43-year-old who hailed from Eheliyagoda area.

Premaratne had been employed at a bakery when a PCR test found that he was infected.

He had been admitted to the Punanai Treatment Centre on 17th January but fled yesterday.

The Police said that he was the 14th patient to have fled from treatment facilities since 4th October.

According to the Police, all those who fled were linked to narcotics and had been subsequently found. (Colombo Gazette)