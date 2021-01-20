China enforces sanctions on Pompeo and several Trump officials

China has enforced sanctions on former US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and several officials of the Trump administration.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that over the past few years, some anti-China politicians in the United States, have planned, promoted and executed a series of “crazy moves” which have gravely interfered in China’s internal affairs, undermined China’s interests, offended the Chinese people, and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said these actions were out of selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred against China and showed no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American people.

The Chinese Government says it is firmly resolved to defend China’s national sovereignty, security and development interests.

China said it has decided to sanction 28 persons who have seriously violated China’s sovereignty and who have been mainly responsible for such US moves on China-related issues.

They include Michael R. Pompeo, Peter K. Navarro, Robert C. O’Brien, David R. Stilwell, Matthew Pottinger, Alex M. Azar II, Keith J. Krach, and Kelly D. K. Craft of the Trump administration as well as John R. Bolton and Stephen K. Bannon.

These individuals and their immediate family members are prohibited from entering the mainland, Hong Kong and Macao of China.

They and companies and institutions associated with them are also restricted from doing business with China. (Colombo Gazette)