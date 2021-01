Three more coronavirus related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka taking the death toll to 273 today.

Of the three victims, one person is a 68-year-old man from Aranayake.

He died while receiving treatment at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

The second victim is a 48-year-old woman from Colombo 6. She died at the Dr. Neville Fernando Hospital in Malabe.

The third victim is a 70-year-old woman from Maligawatta. She also died at the Dr. Neville Fernando Hospital in Malabe. (Colombo Gazette)