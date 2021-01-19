Taste happiness with the new range of cakes at Café Kai

The hype is real…..flavours can be as adventurous and innovative. To satisfy your craving, 11 types of new cakes hit the shelves at Café Kai, Hilton Colombo. Each of these baked treats has not only distinct ingredients, but a method all its own. Many innovative, artistically driven chefs have come together to bring their discerning guests a range of cakes not only visually appealing but the taste and flavours are delicious and seductive.

The new range consists the “24 Layer & Gold Cake”; each layer sandwiched with smooth chocolate filling, Praline crunch and semi-sweet French chocolate ganache, sprinkled with gold dust on top making it a grand gift for that extra special someone. The bright red cake namely “Awesome Red” made with chocolate, vanilla and almond cake layers sandwiched with butter cream and icing, meringue crunch, caramelized nuts and caramel sauce, covered with red chocolate valours and a chocolate flower on top. With shades of blue icing outside and coloured inside, this “Blue Sky” cake is made with layers of sticky nutty, ribbon butter chocolate fudge cake with praline rice crispy crunch and nougat garnished with white chocolate shaves. The “Chocolate Espresso” a mix of coffee, chocolate and ribbon cake with espresso butter cream and icing, cookie crunch covered with yellow butter icing and decorated with fudge cake cubes and caramel sauce.

For coffee lovers, this would be an absolute treat! “Ice Charlie” consists layers of coffee cake with espresso butter cream and caramelized cashew covered with espresso cream and garnish on top. A dramatic unusual cube cake named “Il Cubo” is made with Noisette praline chocolate cake layer with chocolate butter cream, caramel and praline crunch covered with chocolate valours.

As the lyrics of the song “Lady In Red” by Chris De Burg, reminds you of the beauty and elegance of the lady in red, so does this beautiful elegant cake made with layers of red velvet with soft butter cream, strawberry compote and nougat in-between and covered around with sheets of white chocolate and curls on top. A more vibrantly coloured, fruity flavoured bake named “Lemon & Blueberry”; layers of butter cake sandwiched with butter icing, cream and Blueberry filling with a layer of lemon, caramelized cashew covered with pink and violet butter cream garnished with colourful tinted white chocolate feathers. “Ombre Cake” – the combination trio of white, dark and milk chocolate covered with the gradual shades of chocolate colour.

If it’s a light dessert cake you are after, the “Passion & Fruit”; Vanilla layers of butter cake with passion fruit jelly covered with Swiss meringue butter cream is the ideal choice. Looking for adventure? Try the exotic “Spicy Red Hot Rod” made with three layers of spicy red velvet sandwiched with cheese frosting, covered with cinnamon butter cream and icing.

Priced between Rs 9888 and Rs 3888 inclusive of taxes is a fine gift to pick up from Café Kai or have it delivered to the doorstep. To make it a hassle free purchase, visit www.shop.hiltoncolombo1.com You could also check out the extensive savories, gift vouchers and other items on the website.