Sri Lanka Navy says Indian trawler sank after resisting arrest

The Sri Lanka Navy says an Indian trawler sank after resisting arrest northwest of the Delft Island.

The Sri Lanka Navy launched a search and rescue operation last night in search of a sunken Indian fishing boat and its fishermen.

The search operation was launched in Sri Lankan waters about 8 nautical miles (15 km) within the IMBL northwest of Delft Island.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that an attempt was made to detain Indian fishing trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters last night.

The Navy said that more than 50 Indian trawlers were seen crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and entering Sri Lankan waters.

When attempts were made to seize the boats one Indian fishing trawler resisted arrest and collided with a Nay boat, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The Navy said that the Indian boat sank at sea having lost its stability. It was not clear how many Indians were on the boat.

The collision also caused damage to the Navy Fast Attack Craft which was brought to the Kankesanthurai harbour for repairs.

Following the incident, Sri Lanka Navy commenced a search and rescue operation.

The Navy said that the Indian authorities have been informed of the incident. (Colombo Gazette)