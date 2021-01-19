Sri Lanka cricket selectors release five players from England series

The Sri Lanka cricket National selectors have released five players from the National Test Squad taking part in the ongoing Test Series vs England.

Accordingly, Dimuth Karunaratne (due to injury), Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Kumara, and Nuwan Pradeep will head home tonight (19th January 2021).

The released players will return to training at the High-Performance Center in Colombo.

In the absence of Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal will continue to Captain the team in the 2nd test match.

Sri Lanka lost the first Test by seven wickets. The second Test against England begins in Galle on Friday. (Colombo Gazette)