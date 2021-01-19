Sign language to be made a recognised language in Sri Lanka

Sign language will be identified as a recognized language in Sri Lanka for the benefit of the large hearing-impaired community in the country.

The cabinet said it has approved the proposal to draft a bill designating sign language as a formal means of communication in Sri Lanka.

The approval has been granted in order to empower the hearing-impaired community by enabling sign language as a recognized form of communication.

This will facilitate access for educational needs, legal matters, health facilities, various Government services, and private services.

The cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal submitted by Finance Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to make the necessary provisions by an Act of Parliament to make sign language a recognized language of Sri Lanka.

The cabinet of Ministers has further advised the legal draftsman to draft the relevant bill in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)