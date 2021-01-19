Modi assures Gotabaya on Neighborhood First policy

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that India will give due importance to the Neighborhood First policy.

The Indian Prime Minister tweeted in response to a tweet by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa had tweeted congratulating Prime Minister Modi on the successful roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine and his generosity towards friendly neighbouring countries.

“Thank you, President @GotabayaR. We will contrinue to give due importance to our Neighborhood First policy while collectively fighting the pandemic,” Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Times reported that the Indian Government is currently working out modalities to provide millions of doses as assistance to neighbouring and developing countries and to fulfil commercial contracts inked by the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, the makers of Covishield and Covaxin.

The virtual meeting between the Ministries of health and external affairs and the department of pharmaceuticals looked at factors such as domestic requirements, India’s commitment to supply vaccines to Gavi or the Vaccine Alliance for developing countries and supply of vaccines through commercial sales and government-to-government channels. (Colombo Gazette)