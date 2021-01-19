Isuru Udana stays focused on his plans for Abu Dhabi T10

Sri Lankan medium-fast bowler Isuru Udana, who has come to be known as a T20 specialist in the last few years, will be turning up as the Icon player for the Bangla Tigers in the second season of the Abu Dhabi T10, powered by sky247net.

The tournament is set to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 28th January – 6th February 2021.

Udana expressed that he is very excited to be a part of the Bangla Tigers family, “The Abu Dhabi T10 will be a fun tournament. We can enjoy a lot. The T10 format is especially a bit hard for bowlers, but it will be enjoyable. I am really excited to be part of the Bangla Tigers family and I can’t wait to join the players and start playing with them.”

The Sri Lankan will be up against West Indian legend Chris Gayle when his side faces Team Abu Dhabi in the tournament. Udana said that it’s very important to execute one’s plans against the ‘Universe Boss’, “Whenever you have to face the ‘Universe Boss’, you have to execute your plans very well so I am just thinking about my plans and I want to execute them well.”

The 32-year-old, who has an excellent bowling average of 25.17 in T20s, expressed that he is looking forward to playing with Andre Fletcher in the Abu Dhabi T10, “We have a good team. I am waiting to play alongside Andre Fletcher (West Indies). I have seen him perform well in the Big Bash League. There are a lot of good players in the other teams as well and this is going to be a great tournament for all of us.”

While speaking about the best players in white ball cricket, Udana had no hesitation in naming Indian captain Virat Kohli as the best batsman in the world, “I think the best batsman in white ball cricket is Virat Kohli, best bower I’ll go for Mitchell Starc and I like Ravindra Jadeja an all-rounder.”

It has not been an easy time for any sportsperson since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. Udana said that one has to be back one’s strength during this difficult period.

“It’s not easy to do our gym and running sessions during a pandemic since we can’t go out every now and then. I think during this time, one has to believe in oneself and back one’s strength. That’s the main thing. The best advice I would like to give to upcoming players is that they should try to enjoy the game. And the other advice I can give is that they should try to execute their plans well,” signed off Udana.

