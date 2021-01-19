Informatics Institute of Technology (IIT) joins UNIVISER

Sri Lanka’s Premier IT University becomes the latest institute to adopt peer to peer technology to connect its prospects, current students, and alumni.

Recognised as Sri Lanka’s first private higher education institutions to award reputed British degrees in the field of Information Communication Technology (ICT) and professional business, the Informatics Institute of Technology (IIT) has taken another step in cementing its commitment as an industry pioneer by adopting a new technology to innovatively connect its core stakeholders.

With the future of student recruitment continuing to rely more heavily on the skilful adoption of new technology, IIT has announced that in September 2020 it began partnering with UNIVISER – a Singaporean and Sri Lankan based tech startup. The partnership resulted in conducting a pilot programme of UNIVISER’s customisable peer to peer digital platform that increases new student recruitment by instantly connecting prospects to IIT’s star students and alumni.

IIT piloted the application for 2 months via a soft rollout and onboarded 23 brand ambassadors from within the university who are commonly referred to as ‘buddies’. The buddies make themselves available to prospective students by serving as peer resources that can answer common questions and provide in-depth information on IIT’s programs, campus life, and the overall student experience. The goal is to ensure prospects receive the information they need to make informed decisions about their futures. IIT is the latest of a string of institutes to join UNIVISER’s transformational recruiting platform. Other well-known institutes currently using UNIVISER include Nottingham University, U.K., and Royal Institute Colombo.

As a primarily IT University, IIT’s trust in UNIVISER’s powerful platform, complemented by the seamless adoption and successful rollout sends the signal of a strong partnership between the tech startup and an esteemed industry leader in the Sri Lankan IT space.

“With the global pandemic changing the world to its new normal, IIT has collaborated with UNIVISER platform in helping potential students to virtually gain a basic understanding and an overview of the campus life from the facilities, academics to social activities by connecting with IITians currently studying at the campus through this interactive platform,” Head of Marketing – IIT, Ashwaq Ahamed stated.

IIT is a private higher education institute in Sri Lanka that offers specialized offshore British degree programmes in IT and Business. With over 30 years of experience and 5000+ world-class graduates, IIT offers a wide range of educational pathways including foundational certificates, undergraduate courses, and post-graduate courses. To learn more, visit https://www.iit.ac.lk/ or contact [email protected]

UNIVISER is a Singaporean and Sri Lankan-based tech startup that provides educational institutions a personalized peer to peer platform that connects prospects, students, and alumni.