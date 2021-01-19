Government defends decision to ban locals from some hotels

The Government has defended the decision to keep out locals from specific hotels, when Sri Lanka reopens its borders for tourism from Thursday (21).

Nearly 53 hotels have been designated as Level-1 safe and secure accommodation for tourists to undergo their mandatory quarantine for 14-days upon arrival. Locals have been prohibited from the designated hotels.

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga told reporters today that the 53 hotels were chosen from 153 hotels that had qualified for the process.

However, only 53 hotels had accepted the regulations put forth by the Tourism Ministry and health authorities. They will operate as stage one hotels, which cannot accommodate Sri Lankans while hosting foreign tourists.

Stating that there are nearly 3300 hotels in Sri Lanka, Minister Ranatunga said a majority had refused to operate as level one hotels for foreign tourists, due to hosting functions, such as weddings.

He further said a safe and secure system has been identified for the hotels to adhere to during this period.

The project which has been audited and funded by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority will be provided free of charge for all hotels designated as level-1 hotels.

Responding to questions raised on preventing local vendors from visiting hotels used to accommodate foreign tourists, the Minister said local vendors have been prohibited from entering the hotel or communicating with the tourists from the beachside.

He further said discussions have been held with authorities in this regard, while a Senior Deputy Inspector of Police for Tourism has been appointed for this purpose.

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said the Police will be deployed to prevent interactions between locals and the visiting foreign tourists.

Commenting on the matter, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella told reporters, that the Government will not exclude local vendors who have been severely affected as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said in order to be able to interact with foreign tourists, the local vendors will have to agree to be subjected to the system introduced by the tourism Ministry and health authorities.

Minister Rambukwella pointed out that they will have to adhere to the necessary regulations and be included in the system introduced specifically for this purpose. (Colombo Gazette)