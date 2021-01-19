Daraz continues to champion Cricket in Sri Lanka!

It is no secret that cricket is the heart and soul of our island nation and as our hearts beat for our Lankan lions stepping onto the pitch for the test series versus England, Daraz strives to be by their side, supporting them through it all. The leading e-commerce platform in Sri Lanka is extending its support to the game of the nation, by co-sponsoring the series that commenced on the 14th of January 2021. The matches are played at the Galle International Stadium from the 14th till the 18th of January and the 22nd till the 26th of January for the 1st and 2nd tests respectively.

When cricket matches recommenced following the pandemic, it was clearly a relief to many ardent sports fans and Sri Lankans as a whole. However, as per the regulations and for the overall safety of the community, fans have sadly been deprived of experiencing firsthand the atmosphere of the matches. Understanding the likelihood of dampened spirits of the fans, Daraz is looking to elevate the fan experience to ensure that the flame for Sri Lankan cricket is kept alive throughout the series.

In order to ensure that Daraz fans on social media will have nothing short of the best experience, the ‘Daraz Fan Question of the Match’ segment will take place during the post-match presentations. This segment entails the opportunity for one lucky Daraz fan to ask the winning captain a question of their choice. In addition, this lucky fan will win a match ball signed by the captain of the winning team.

What’s more, it appears that for the first time, a ‘drawn’ match result might be the most favorable as in the event that the test ends in a draw, the lucky Daraz fan will get to pose one question to each of the captains and win a match ball signed by both captains!

“We all know what an important role cricket plays in the lives of us Sri Lankans, it allows us to compete with the world and gives us immense pride. As the leading e-commerce platform in Sri Lanka we wanted to be a part of our national team and support the boys during these re-building times where the team is trying to get back to its best. Daraz as a brand is also growing in Sri Lanka and we feel it is a great partnership between two great brands in Sri Lanka. We have big plans on how we can support cricket in Sri Lanka during the coming years and we’re excited to get things started here”, said Heshan Perera, Head of Marketing for Daraz.

This is not the first time that Daraz has sponsored a cricket tour. Aligning with the national love for the game, Daraz also co-sponsored the Sri Lanka tour of South Africa, that concluded recently. The New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka that took place in August and September of 2019 was also co-sponsored by Daraz.