China to construct hybrid renewable energy system on Delft island

China has been awarded the contract to install a Hybrid Renewable Energy System in three islands off the coast of Jaffna in Sri Lanka.

The contract is part of the Supporting Electricity Supply Reliability Improvement Project, which is implemented by the Ceylon Electricity Board and funded by the Asian Development Bank.

The Hybrid Renewable Energy System is to be installed in Nainativu, Delft, and Analaitivu Islands off the Jaffna Peninsula.

It will be installed utilizing the accessible energy resources to improve efficiency of the prevailing energy network.

Among the international competitive bids called for the project, the MS/ Sinosoar- Etechwin Joint Venture in China was awarded the contract.

The cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal submitted by the Minister of Power to award the contract to the Chinese firm.

The cabinet of Ministers said the Chinese company was approved on the recommendation of the Standing Committee on Procurement. (Colombo Gazette)