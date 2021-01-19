Another 47 Sri Lankan arrivals test positive for Covid

Another 47 Sri Lankan arrivals have tested positive for the coronavirus, the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said.

NOCPC said the 47 Sri Lankans were found to be infected during the 24-hours ending at 6am today.

A total of 674 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka during this period.

Of them, 47 people were Sri Lankans who had arrived in the country from overseas.

The rest were people from the Colombo District, Gampaha, Kurunegala and other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, more people continued to return to Sri Lanka today, mostly from the Middle East.

A number of Sri Lankans returned from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and China today.

Yesterday (Monday), 14 arrivals tested positive for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

On Sunday four Sri Lankans who returned from overseas had tested positive for the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)