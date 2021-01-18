Vygo to galvanise Sri Lanka’s tech start-up ecosystem with expansion to the island

Australia based tech startup – Vygo (vygoapp.com), announced the expansion of their offices to Sri Lanka in January 2021. In a bid to build out a globally distributed engineering team, the company hopes to tap into Sri Lanka’s vibrant and growing pool of local software engineering talent while contributing to Sri Lanka’s tech start-up ecosystem.

Vygo is an edtech startup on a mission to help students around the globe to reach their full potential. From the moment a student starts their university journey, the Vygo app puts all of the university’s tutors, mentors, counsellors and advisors at their fingertips, allowing them to text, video call and book support sessions with verified experts. Head of Product, Amrit Rupasinghe, likens the Vygo experience to “having an older sibling by your side on campus to help navigate your higher educational journey; whether it be support with chemistry, career development or your mental wellbeing”.

Founded in 2017 by Ben Hallett, Joel Di Trapani and Steven Hastie – the brand has since successfully rolled out their peer-to-peer offering to students within Australia and the United Kingdom. Statistics from Vygo implementations have shown 91% of students reporting an increase in academic performance; 84% feeling less stressed about studies after sessions; up to 800% increases in student engagement; and a 62% reduction in students thinking about dropping out of their degree.

Speaking with Vygo’s, CEO and Co-Founder, Ben Hallett, commented “The strategic decision to expand to Sri Lanka comes at a time where COVID-19 continues to affect many industries. With the brand’s primary audience being a younger and tech-heavy-user, it is imperative that our talent hub become home to bright, young, thirsty minds. We strongly believe that with the high standard of software engineering academic programmes in Sri Lanka, the resulting graduates will become ideal candidates for Vygo.”

The Vygo Team is backed by prominent education investors and industry leaders from Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. Utilised by universities in Australia and the UK, as well as by Government partners, Vygo continues to offer a win-win for both students and universities, reducing dropout rates by providing hyper local and accessible tutoring and mentoring on campus. The brand also provides universities with data pertaining to which subjects and degrees prove to be most difficult, thus requiring additional educator/ peer support – resulting in better university management understanding of their courses and customers.

Concluding, Ben Hallett, stated “Vygo prides itself in being a brand that understands and pushes the boundaries of the industry, whether local or global. We want to continue doing so and thus welcome like-minded techies who see possibilities where not everyone can. We look forward to entering the Sri Lankan market and really pushing the boundaries of innovation in EdTech.”

Vygo has been named in the Top 50 Edtech companies in ANZ for 2020; in the top 200 Global Elite Edtech startups in 2020 by ASU GSV and was nationally recognised for their growth and ability to help universities navigate the challenges of COVID. The brand also won the Australian EdtechX award in 2019.

Vygo currently employs staff across Australia and the UK, will be raising another funding round in Q2 of 2021 and plans to double its team within the year.