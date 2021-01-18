Sri Lanka to initiate talks with foreign countries to extradite suspects

The authorities hope to initiate talks with foreign countries to extradite suspects wanted in Sri Lanka.

Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said a special meeting on drug trafficking and child abuse cases was held at the Public Security Ministry this morning.

DIG Ajith Rohana said it was agreed to amend laws pertaining to drug offences and child abuse.

Special anti-narcotic operations will be continuously launched to break drug networks and drug trafficking in Sri Lanka.

He said there is a significant increase in the smuggling of synthetic drugs, apart from heroine.

As a result, it was decided to secure the assistance of foreign countries to extradite suspects wanted for drug offences in Sri Lanka and bring them before court.

With regard to child abuse cases, DIG Ajith Rohana said an intense discussion was held on fast tracking the utilization of expert evidence, fast tracking investigations, and the filing of cases at the High Courts.

He said the discussion also focused on implementing the necessary measures within the legal framework of the country.

Public Security Minister Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara, Ministry Secretary Major General Jagath Alwis, Justice Minister Ali Sabry, Ministry Secretary MMPK Mayadunne, and Inspector General of Police Chandana Wickremaratne participated in the meeting. (Colombo Gazette)