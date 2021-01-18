Sri Lanka to celebrate Independence Day at Independence Square

Sri Lanka will celebrate its 73rd Independence Day at Independence Square on 4th February.

Defence Secretary, General (Retd) G.D.H. Kamal Gunaratne said that the Independence Day celebrations will be held by following the health guidelines.

General Gunaratne said that despite the coronavirus pandemic, steps will be taken to celebrate Sri Lanka’s independence while taking all the necessary health precautions, including maintaining social distancing.

The Defence Secretary said that all troops taking part in the Independence Day celebrations will first undergo a PCR test or antigen test to ensure they are not infected.

He said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, members of the Government, Parliamentarians and diplomats will attend the event.

General Gunaratne said that a number of religious and other official events will be held before the 73rd Independence Day celebrations. (Colombo Gazette)